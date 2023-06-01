An Inside Look Trailer for 'The Crowded Room' Starring Tom Holland

"Paradigms continue to swing back 'n forth, like a pendulum." Apple has revealed a new promo trailer for The Crowded Room, an "Inside Look" at their crime thriller mystery mini-series from acclaimed / award-winning writer Akiva Goldsman. The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating crime thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin, Danny’s life story unfolds… In these developments, elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation. This stars Tom Holland, with Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, and Thomas Sadoski. Some of you might've figured this out already, but I'll let the mystery of it remain for those interested in watching. At least it seems to have some strong performances from the whole cast, in addition to Holland in the lead role.

Here's the "An Inside Look" special preview for Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room, direct from YouTube:

"The facts are never the whole story." Starring and executive produced by Tom Holland, Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room is a gripping, 10-episode limited series that stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny's life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation. The Crowded Room is a series created and showrun by acclaimed writer Akiva Goldsman (new "Star Trek" series, A Time to Kill, Lost in Space, A Beautiful Mind, I Robot, Cinderella Man, The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, I Am Legend). With writing by Suzanne Heathcote, Gregory Lessans, Henrietta Ashworth, Jessica Ashworth, Cortney Norris. Episodes directed by renowned filmmakers including Kornél Mundruczó (Johanna, Delta, White God, Jupiter's Moon, Pieces of a Woman), Brady Corbet (The Childhood of a Leader, Vox Lux), Mona Fastvold (The Sleepwalker, The World to Come), Alan Taylor (Thor: The Dark World, Terminator Genisys, The Many Saints of Newark). Apple will debut The Crowded Room mini-series streaming on Apple TV+ starting on June 9th, 2023. So who's intrigued?