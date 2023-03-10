Andie MacDowell & Tom Cullen in Comedy 'My Happy Ending' Trailer

"It's my life, my death, my last little attempt at a happy ending." Lionsgate has uploaded a final trailer for My Happy Ending, an indie cancer dramedy from the Israeli filmmakers Tal Granit & Sharon Maymon that the studio will be releasing on VOD starting in April after a small theatrical run in February. We haven't posted this trailer anytime before, so we're catching up with it now. The film follows a somewhat forgotten Hollywood star who finds herself spending time in a British hospital room with three other women who help her find happiness again after she's diagnosed with cancer. The film stars Andie MacDowell as Julia Roth, joined by Miriam Margolyes, Tom Cullen as the handsome Doctor, Tamsin Greig, Sally Phillips, and David Walliams. My Happy Ending is "a poignant and funny female ensemble comedy about four women laughing in the face of adversity, that packs a strong emotional punch." This looks like a heartwarming film.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Tal Granit & Sharon Maymon's My Happy Ending, direct from YouTube:

If we knew how much longer we had to live, what would we choose to do with the time we have left? Set in a British hospital, My Happy Ending follows poised and put-together Hollywood star Julia Roth (Andie MacDowell), who seems to be in the sunset of her career, as she begins her journey with a critical medical issue. Preferring to be incognito, Julia is instead thrust into a room with three remarkable women who, with much humor & camaraderie, help Julia take on the most important and challenging role she has ever played: herself. My Happy Ending is co-directed by Israeli filmmakers Tal Granit & Sharon Maymon, of both directors of the films The Farewell Party and Flawless previously. The screenplay is written by Rona Tamir, based on play by Anat Gov. The film already opened in select US theaters in February. Lionsgate will release My Happy Ending on VOD starting April 25th, 2023 this spring. Anyone interested in watching?