'Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex' Doc Trailer

"His records were too out there for American audiences at that time." Dogwoof has revealed the trailer a music history documentary film titled Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex, by filmmaker Ethan Silverman. Everything is explained right there in the title - this film celebrates the life and work of glam rock pioneer Marc Bolan (who died in 1977 at the age of 29) while portraying a behind-the-scenes look at the tribute album of the same name produced by Hal Wilner. This first premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year, with a UK release set for September, though still no US debut confirmed yet. It seems like a comprehensive look at the life and music of Marc Bolan & T. Rex, along with a contemporary attempt to modernize and pay homage to his music with other musicians reworking his creations. Tons of people are featured in this, including musicians like Nick Cave, John Cameron Mitchell, Joan Jett, Macy Gray, U2, Lucinda Williams, Father John Misty. This looks like it has tons of radical archival footage, along with wisdom from so many other musical legends. Worth a look even if you're not already a big fan of Bolan.

Trailer for Silverman's doc Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex, on YouTube:

AngelHeaded Hipster is the first documentary to explore the creation and interpretation of the Music and Lyrics of Marc Bolan who died at the age of 29 in 1977. Using archival performances, interviews with Bolan, and filmed interpretations by artists such as Nick Cave, John Cameron Mitchell, Joan Jett, Macy Gray, U2, Lucinda Williams, Father John Misty, and others, this film creates an exuberant and thoughtful celebration of a true original; Glam Rock pioneer, gender-bending free spirit and explorer of punk and soul music with his last partner musician Gloria Jones, who is interviewed extensively from Sierra Leone. Illuminated with interviews by his great friend David Bowie, Ringo Starr, Elton John and many more, this film creates a new kind of music lookback intertwined with cinema verité footage captured directly from the studio with legendary Avant-Garde Record Producer Hal Willner who tragically died of COVID in 2020 after completing what would be his final album. For more details on this doc, visit their official site.

Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex is directed by British producer / filmmaker Ethan Silverman, making his feature directorial debut after producing /directing various music videos and short films for the music industry previously. Produced by Bill Curbishley and Ethan Silverman, co-produced by Isaac Hoff. This premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year. Dogwoof will debut this Angelheaded Hipster doc with a special UK nationwide preview + Q&A in cinemas on September 14th, 2023. Along with a regular release in UK cinemas on September 22nd. There's no US date set - stay tuned. Who's in?