Animated 80s Throwback 'Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match' Trailer

"Kick first, be awesome, make money." Warner Bros unveiled the official trailer at San Diego Comic-Con for the latest direct-to-video animated Mortal Kombat movie. This one is called Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match, and it's the fourth animated Mortal Kombat Legends movie so far, after Battle of the Realms, Scorpion's Revenge, Snow Blind already. Neon lights, suits with shoulder pads, jumping from explosions in slow motion… In 1980s Hollywood, action star Johnny Cage (voiced by Joel McHale) is looking to become an A-list actor. But when his co-star, Jennifer, goes missing from the set, Johnny finds himself thrust into a world filled with shadows, danger, and deceit. As he embarks on a bloody journey, Johnny quickly discovers the City of Angels has more than a few devils in its midst. He must face off against a sinister secret society plotting a nefarious scheme, but the brutal fight against the bloodthirsty warriors of the Netherrealm is just beginning. Also with Gilbert Gottfried (in his final role), Dusan Brown, Grey DeLisle, Robin Atkin Downes, Zehra Fazal, Kelly Hu, Phil LaMarr, & Jennifer Grey as herself. It is definitely not for kids.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Ethan Spaulding's Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match, from YouTube:

In 1980s Hollywood, action star Johnny Cage is looking to become an A-list actor. But when his costar, Jennifer, goes missing from set, Johnny finds himself thrust into a world filled with shadows, danger and deceit. As he embarks on a bloody journey, Johnny quickly discovers the City of Angels has more than a few devils in its midst. He faces off against a sinister secret society plotting a nefarious scheme, but the brutal fight against the bloodthirsty warriors of the Netherrealm is just beginning. Can Johnny, and other Mortal Kombat legends, save humanity…and, more importantly, his career? Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match is directed by animation filmmaker Ethan Spaulding, of many direct-to-video animated DC movies including Son of Batman, Batman: Assault on Arkham, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, plus Scooby-Doo: Return to Zombie Island, Freedom Fighters: The Ray, and two other Mortal Kombat Legends movies. The screenplay is written by Jeremy Adams, based on characters created by Ed Boon. Warner Bros debuts Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match direct-to-VOD / DVD starting October 17th, 2023 this fall.