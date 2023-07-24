Animated Adventure 'Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia' Trailer

"This musical resistance needs us, Ernest!" The adorable bear and mouse are back once again! GKids has re-released the official trailer for the animated adventure sequel called Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia (this is for the original French-language version). The follow up to the Oscar-nominated Ernest & Celestine (2012) once again features the famous unlikely duo – this time returning to Ernest's hometown in Gibberitia. Nominated for Best Animated Film at France's 48th César Awards, Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia opened in French theaters in December, and had its US premiere as the opening night film of the New York Children's Film Festival. Jean-Christophe Roger, director of the Ernest & Celestine animated series, returned to the beloved characters as co-director, and is joined by Emmy-nominated co-director Julien Chheng, who worked on the original Ernest & Celestine feature as a character animator, and directed "The Spy Dancer" from the latest Star Wars: Visions series. The English dub voice cast features Andrew Kishino, Ashely Boettcher, David Lodge, Anne Yatco, Josephine Marano, Bill Lobley, & Daniel Hagan. Gotta love a good revolutionary film for kids! Looks like a blast! I'll definitely watch this.

Official US trailer (+ poster) for Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia, from GKids' YouTube:

Ernest and Celestine return in this delightful, joyous follow-up to their first Academy Award-nominated adventure, about a bear and a mouse as the unlikeliest of friends. Ernest remains an ursine troubadour dedicated to a life of music and art, and his constant grouchiness is softened by the creative whims of his mouse friend Celestine. When she accidentally breaks his beloved violin, they must take a long voyage to Ernest's country of Gibbertia, home to the only artist who can repair it. But when they arrive, they are shocked to discover that all forms of music have been banned in Gibbertia for many years, and a land once known across the world for its incredible musicians has fallen silent. It is up to Ernest and Celestine and their friends, including a mysterious masked outlaw, to bring music & happiness back to the land of bears.

Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia, originally known as Ernest et Célestine: Le voyage en Charabie in French, is co-directed by animation filmmakers Jean-Christophe Roger (director of The Storytelling Show and the "The New Adventures of Lassie" series) & Julien Chheng (making his first feature; executive producer / supervisor on "Primal", director of "The Spy Dancer" short for Star Wars: Visions). The script is written by Guillaume Mautalent & Sébastien Oursel, in collaboration with Jean Regnaud; from an idea by Agnès Bidaud & Didier Brunner, based on the original work by Gabrielle Vincent. This initially opened in theaters in France last December, and has played at numerous festivals this year. GKids releases Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia in select US theaters (NY & LA at first) beginning on September 1st, 2023.