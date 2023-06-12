Animated Animals Sequel 'PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie' Trailer #1

"Alright puppies, playtime's over!" Paramount has debuted the first official trailer for the animated sequel PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, once again directed by animation filmmaker Cal Brunker. This is a follow-up sequel to the PAW Patrol: The Movie from 2021, bringing the kid's favorite animated TV series to the big screen. This September, a new breed of heroes hits the big screen. Meet the "Mighty Pups" in this amusing new SUPER trailer for PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. This seems to be a riff on DC's Super-Pets movie, with a meteor crash landing and giving "magical" powers to the group of PAW Patrol pups, turning them into superheroes. Of course, the villain wants to steal their powers. The eccentric voice cast includes Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Christian Convery, Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chris Rock, James Marsden, and Kristen Bell. Nice use of the "I've got the powa!" song in here. Even though this is really meant for kids, still looks like tons of fun. Feel the "powa" yourself.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Cal Brunker's PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, from YouTube:

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives all of the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' arch-rival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with a mad scientist to steal the superpowers for the two villains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference. PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is once again directed by animation filmmaker Cal Brunker, of the first PAW Patrol movie, Escape from Planet Earth, and The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature previously, and one other short + more animation work. The screenplay is written by Cal Brunker and Bob Barlen, from a story by Shane Morris, Brunker, Barlen. Based on the series created by Keith Chapman. Paramount will debut PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie in theaters nationwide starting September 29th, 2023 later this year. Who's up for more?