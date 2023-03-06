Animated 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' Fun Teaser

"From permanent teenager Seth Rogen, a new generation of heroes will rise… from the sewers." Let's go, Turtles!! Paramount has revealed a teaser for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, yet another new animated TMNT movie. This is the third time they've tried to reboot this classic Ninja Turtles franchise, following other animated series and even a live-action hybrid CGI attempt (see here) before this. This one brings everone back to their roots. The Turtle brothers as they work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants. It's produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver for Nickelodeon Animation. The massive TMNT voice cast in this features Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, with Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph. This looks like good fun!! It has the look and feel of Mitchells vs the Machines, but with the Turtles squad as goofy youngsters, and it's really fresh to hear actual teenagers as their voices.

Teaser (+ poster) for Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, from YouTube:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil (voiced by Ayo Edebiri) helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is directed by animation filmmaker Jeff Rowe (co-director on The Mitchells vs the Machines previously, staff writer on "Disenchantment") and co-directed by Kyle Spears (director on "Amphibia" series, a writer on "We Bare Bears", storyboard artist). The screenplay is written by Brendan O'Brien. It's produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver. Animated by Nickelodeon Animation Studios. Based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Characters Created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman. Paramount will debut Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in theaters nationwide starting August 4th, 2023 this summer. Who's in?