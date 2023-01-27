Anna Camp & Joseph Mazzello in Indie Comedy 'Unexpected' Trailer

"It might be nice to have a little animal hopping around the house." Blue Fox Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Unexpected, from actor / filmmaker David Hunt. It's heading direct-to-VOD in the beginning of February, just in time for Valentine's Day if it looks any good. Music critic Bob is out of a job, addicted to Zoloft, and trying to wrangle the menagerie of animals that his wife Amy has accumulated. Will adopting a baby cure their existential angst? Or should they just rescue another duck? She wants to adopt, but he doesn't. Will renovating a house and rescuing animals solve their problems? "A comedy about life, love, adulting… and a bunny named Binky." Starring Anna Camp, Joseph Mazzello, Neil Flynn, Ryann Shane, and Nash Grier. Adapted from the book “Enslaved by Ducks” by Bob Tarte. Despite the somewhat interesting cast and the fun existential setup, this looks like an easily forgettable film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David Hunt's Unexpected, direct from Blue Fox's YouTube:

In Unexpected, Bob (Mazzello) and Amy (Camp) are at a crossroad: she wants to adopt a baby, he doesn’t. Will renovating a house and rescuing animals solve their problems? Will their new handyman and his son's pregnant girlfriend be the miracle they might be looking for? Or is the solution to their problems completely… unexpected? A comedy about life, love, adulting… and a bunny named Binky. Unexpected is directed by British actor / filmmaker David Hunt, director of the doc film The Bituminous Coal Queens of Pennsylvania previously, as well as the TV series "Versailles". The screenplay is written by Rodney Patrick Vaccaro. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Blue Fox Ent. will debut David Hunt's Unexpected direct-to-VOD starting on February 1st, 2023 this fall. Is anyone interested?