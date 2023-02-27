Announcement Teaser for 'FUBAR' Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger

"I'm back, baby." Netflix has revealed a first look teaser for a series called FUBAR, a spy comedy thriller from TV creator Nick Santora (of "Prison Break", "Scorpion", Reacher"). So THIS is pretty much Arnold's continuation of Cameron's True Lies, even though they already made a True Lies sequel series (this one) and apparently it's no good. FUBAR is a global spy adventure with a father and daughter at the center of the story. Schwarzenegger explains: "Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh - and not just for two hours. You get a whole season." Sounds good, I guess? We'll find out soon enough. FUBAR stars Arnold, along with Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel. Not sure if this will be any good, but I'm curious. Though it does still have that TV gloss. Stay tuned for more footage.

Here's the announcement teaser for the streaming series FUBAR, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

"FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career. I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films -- I'd hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen -- so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me. The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass … that's why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that - and more. I'd love to elaborate with more details, but, sorry, it's classified."

–Creator / Showrunner Nick Santora

A CIA Operative named Luke Brunner (Arnold Schwarzenegger) on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor. FUBAR is a mini-series created and showrun by acclaimed TV writer / producer Nick Santora, of many series including "Prison Break", "Breakout Kings", "Vegas", "Scorpion", "Most Dangerous Game", "The Fugitive", and "Reacher" previously, plus the script for the indie film Dog Gone recently. Featuring episodes directed by Phil Abraham. Executive produced by Nick Santora, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, Bill Bost, and Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg. Made by Skydance Television. Netflix will debut Schwarzenegger's new FUBAR series streaming on Netflix worldwide starting May 25th, 2023 this summer season. Who's down for this?