Another Kick Ass Teaser Trailer for Rosario Dawson's 'Ahsoka' Series

"Once a Rebel, always a Rebel." Disney & Lucasfilm have debuted another new 45-second teaser trailer for the Ahsoka series - launching for streaming this August. This live-action spin off takes the character first created for the animated The Clone Wars series and brings her to life on screen, after her appearance in "The Mandalorian" Season 2. The full trailer from last month is incredible - looks like it's going be awesome. She's not the only character featured - others including Sabine, Hera, Thrawn, and the droid Chopper are also in this. Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka, a former Jedi Padawan, who was once Anakin's apprentice. Savannah Steyn plays a young Ahsoka. The series also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine, Hayden Christensen as Anakin, Eman Esfandi, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera, Ivanna Sakhno, and Ray Stevenson (RIP). I'm 100% sold on this already - don't even need to see any more new footage! I'll be watching as soon as it drops. Hoping this is as badass as it looks from all these trailers. What do you think?

Here's the latest "Now or Never" teaser trailer for Lucasfilm's series Ahsoka, direct from SW's YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser for Lucasfilm's Ahsoka series here, and the Full Trailer / "Journey" Featurette.

A spin-off from the series The Mandalorian, taking place in the same timeframe as that series and its other interconnected spin-offs after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from The Mandalorian. The character was created for the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (voiced by Ashley Eckstein), and made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian. Ahsoka is a Lucasfilm / Disney+ series created by Dave Filoni, developed by Filoni and Jon Favreau. The series is also written by Dave Filoni, who is also directing multiple episodes, including the first, with Peter Ramsey also directing at least one episode. Executive producer by Carrie Beck, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy. Made by Lucasfilm, filmed in Los Angeles under the working title Stormcrow, with Eric Steelberg and Quyen Tran as cinematographers. Disney will debut the Ahsoka series streaming on Disney+ starting August 23rd, 2023 later this summer. How does this look? Still in?