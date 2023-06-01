Another New Trailer for 'Miracle Workers: End Times' Riff on Mad Max

"I don't care if we live in Boomtown or the wasteland, as long as I am with the same violent warlord that I fell in love with." TBS has revealed another new trailer for their upcoming post-apocalyptic season of the anthology comedy series Miracle Workers. This latest season, now set to launch in July this summer, has been dubbed Miracle Workers: End Times - and it takes place in a post-nuke, dusty setting, riffing on Mad Max. We also posted a trailer in December, though the launch was delayed since that initial unveiling. In a gritty "end times" future, a wasteland warrior (Daniel Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord (Geraldine Viswanathan) face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Instead of being an action movie, the series plays like a Mad Max sitcom. The cast also features Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass. We don't usually post many trailers for TV series, but this is just too good to pass up. Who doesn't love mashing up Mad Max with some comedy?! Especially with Radcliffe taking on this amusing lead role. I thought this had shown already, but they're holding it for summer fun - check out the preview below.

Here's the final trailer (+ poster) for TBS' series Miracle Workers: End Times - Season 4, on YouTube:

Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass make their return to the top-rated anthology comedy series on TBS titled "Miracle Workers" for the fourth installment set in the post-apocalyptic future. "Miracle Workers: End Times" follows a wasteland warrior (Radcliffe) and ruthless warlord (Viswanathan) as they face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party. Miracle Workers is a comedy series for TBS created by Simon Rich. The first season began airing in 2019. The show is currently executive produced / showrun by Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick. It's also executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Simon Rich, Andrew Singer, Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, and Jorma Taccone. TBS will debut Season 4 of Miracle Workers: End Times (streaming) on TBS starting on July 10th, 2023 coming up this summer. Who's ready to roll?