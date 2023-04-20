Another New US Trailer for Penelope Cruz's 'L'immensità' from Italy

"What miracle do you need?" "You and dad made me wrong." Music Box Films has revealed the official US trailer for the Italian film L'immensità, which originally premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last fall. We also posted the French trailer for the film late last year after its premiere. Unfortunately it's not one of Cruz's better films, it's actually one of her worst, a messy domestic drama that is mostly uninteresting despite good intentions. L'immensità (which translates to The Immensity) is set in Rome in the 1970s - "a world suspended between neighborhoods under construction, TV shows still in B&W, social achievements and family models that are now outdated." The story follows a husband and wife, who are no longer together but still live together, focusing on their three young children as they grow up in 70s Italy. Penélope Cruz stars (speaking Italian) with Vincenzo Amato, Luana Giuliani, Patrizio Francioni, & Maria Chiara Goretti. It is finally opening in limited US theaters this May if anyone wants to catch it on the big screen.

Here's the new official US trailer for Emanuele Crialese's L'immensità, direct from MBF's YouTube:

You can view the other official French trailer for Crialese's L'immensità right here to see more footage.

Clara & Felice (Penélope Cruz & Vincenzo Amato) have just moved into a new apartment. Their marriage is over: they no longer love each other but can't break up. Only their children, on whom Clara pours all her desire for freedom, keep them together. Adriana, her eldest, just turned 12 and is the most attentive witness to Clara's moods and the growing tensions between her parents. Adriana rejects her name and identity and wants to convince everyone that she is a boy. Her obstinacy brings the already fragile family balance to breaking point. L'immensità is directed by Italian filmmaker Emanuele Crialese, director of the films Once We Were Strangers, Respiro, Golden Door, and Terraferma previously. The screenplay is written by Emanuele Crialese, Francesca Manieri, and Vittorio Moroni. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival earlier this year, and opened in Italy back in September, with a French release back in January 2023. Music Box Films will release L'immensità in select US theaters starting on May 12th, 2023.