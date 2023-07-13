Another Teaser + Featurettes for Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie

"The mansion is the star of the movie. We are mere chess pieces within it." Disney has unveiled a series of promo videos for the Haunted Mansion movie, based on the beloved theme park attraction. It's opening in a few weeks, hence the big final marketing push launching now. The movie is directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair). Two new behind-the-scenes featurettes below also go into the making of the movie, and how thy wanted to take this Disneyland ride and turn it into something even more exciting and cinematic. In this movie, a single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and historian to help exorcise their newly bought mansion; after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts. This stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost. I love making of featurettes that show how massive & gorgeous the sets for big studio movies are, and how much detail they build right into them.

Here's the "Paranormal" spot + new featurettes for Justin Simien's Haunted Mansion, from YouTube:

"Look alive, foolish mortals!" Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Disney's Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. Disney's Haunted Mansion movie is directed by the American filmmaker Justin Simien, director of the films Dear White People and Bad Hair previously, plus the "Dear White People" series and upcoming "Flashdance" reboot. The screenplay is written by Katie Dippold. Based on the beloved theme park attraction that originally opened at Disneyland in 1969. Produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with executive producers Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman. Disney will debut the Haunted Mansion movie in theaters nationwide starting July 28th, 2023 this summer movie season. Who wants to see this?