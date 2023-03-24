Another Teaser for Composer Film 'Chevalier' Feat. Kelvin Harrison Jr.

"Master of the sword, maestro of the bow." Searchlight Pics has unveiled a new promo spot for Chevalier, which is now set to open in theaters on April 21st next month. They're calling this a new trailer, though it's more of a 30-second TV spot - still looks damn good. It premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year to rave reviews. Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a "tour de force performance" as real life composer Joseph Bologne, "Chevalier" de Saint-Georges. The son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne rises to great heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette and her court. It also stars Lucy Boynton as Antoinette, plus Samara Weaving, Minnie Driver, Marton Csokas, Sian Clifford, Alec Newman, Ronke Adekoluejo, and Alex Fitzalan. I am dying to see this!! I love me a good revolutionary film, and this looks like it should be an exhilarating tale of rebellion from the past. Conquering theaters in one month.

Here's the newest promo trailer (+ a featurette) for Stephen Williams' Chevalier, direct from YouTube:

Based on the incredible true story of famed composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a tour de force performance) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) herself and her court. Chevalier is directed by filmmaker Stephen Williams, director of the films Soul Survivor and Shadow Zone: My Teacher Ate My Homework, plus tons of TV recently including episodes of "Crossing Jordan", "Lost", "Zero Hour", "Person of Interest", "The Walking Dead", "How to Get Away with Murder", "Ray Donovan", "Counterpart", "Westworld", & "Watchmen" previously. The screenplay is written by Stefani Robinson. Produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Dianne McGunigle, and Stefani Robinson. This first premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this year. Searchlight Pictures opens Williams' Chevalier in select US theaters starting on April 21st, 2023 coming soon this spring. Who wants to watch this film?