Another Fun Trailer for Rian Johnson & Natasha Lyonne's 'Poker Face'

"Now you may think you know the story, but there's one more layer of this bloomin' onion left to peel back." Peacock has revealed another trailer for their mystery-of-the-week series Poker Face, streaming later this month. This is labeled as a "TCA Exclusive Look" that adds even more footage on top of the other full-length trailer from last month. Glass Onion director Rian Johnson made this with co-writer Charlie Peppers and Natasha Lyonne after filming his last movie. The series follows Lyonne's Charlie, who has an "extraordinary ability" to determine when someone is lying - a "human lie detector," as she is known. She hits the road driving in her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. The ensemble cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, David Castañeda, Ron Perlman, Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody, Danielle Macdonald, Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery, Ellen Barkin, Chloë Sevigny, the Tim Blake Nelson, Hong Chau, Cherry Jones, Judith Light, Tim Meadows, and Jameela Jamil. This is lookin' like it will be some delectable & spicy murder-solving fun.

Here's the "TCA Exclusive Look" preview for Rian Johnson's series Poker Face, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first look teaser for Peacock's Poker Face series here, and the full official trailer here.

Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve. A new "mystery-of-the-week" series for streaming on Peacock in 2023. Poker Face is a whodunit series created by acclaimed filmmaker Rian Johnson (of Brick, The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery). It's written by Johnson in collaboration with Charlie Peppers. All of the episodes are also directed by Rian Johnson, following his work directing TV episodes of "Breaking Bad" and "Terriers" previously. Executive produced by Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Natasha Lyonne, Nena Rodrigue, Nora Zuckerman, and Lilla Zuckerman. NBC will begin debuting episodes of Johnson's Poker Face series streaming on Peacock starting January 26th, 2023 later this month - with a new episode arriving every week. Who's planning to watch?