Another Unfunny Teaser for Netflix's Film 'You People' with Jonah Hill

"I am going to give it everything I have." Netflix has revealed another short teaser trailer for You People, the comedy from the creator / writer of "Black-ish" - Kenya Barris. It's out on Netflix for streaming later this week, hence the new teaser clip debuting now. Though strangely this isn't that funny of a clip, but it might make a few people laugh. A new couple and their very different families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations & generational differences in this comedy from Barris. Jonah Hill and Lauren London star as the main couple, Ezra and Amira, who try to introduce their families to each other with disastrous results. Also starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, and Mike Epps. This doesn't seem like it'll be the funniest comedy, but Netflix is giving it a strong push for the opening weekend anyway. Check out the teaser below.

Here's the second teaser trailer for Kenya Barris' You People, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Kenya Barris' You People right here, or full trailer here.

When a rideshare mix-up in LA brings Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) together, the two find themselves connecting over a shared love of streetwear and music. As they fall in love, their relationship is tested by their respective families: Ezra's progressive and semi-woke parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira's unyielding yet concerned parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long) who inject themselves into their lives mercilessly. Writer Kenya Barris' feature film directorial debut is a modern love story set amidst clashing cultures & interfaith relationships. You People is directed by talented American writer / filmmaker Kenya Barris, making his feature directorial debut after years as a writer & producer in TV, mainly on the shows "Black-ish", "Next Top Model", and "Grown-ish". The screenplay is written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris. It's produced by Kevin Misher, Jonah Hill, Kenya Barris. Netflix debuts Hill & Barris' You People streaming on Netflix starting January 27th, 2023.