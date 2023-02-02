Another Video Countdown of the Top 30 Films of 2022 by Sam Smith

Have you seen all of the best films of 2022 yet? Which of the most talked about films do you still need to watch? With the 95th Academy Awards ceremony just over a month away (on March 12th), there's still a bit of time to catch up with more of last year's top movies. Graphic designer Sam Smith put together his own Top 30 Films of 2022 video, inspired by David Ehrlich's annual project. This one isn't as elaborate or as complex as Ehrlich's creation, it's more of a straight forward video countdown - going through the 30 films one-by-one. It's only 3 minutes and features a few quick clips from each of his 30 favorites - some hidden gems on it, too. I always enjoy watching these kind of film videos mostly because it's fun to discover what's going to come next on his list. Did he love EEAAO?? Of course he did! Wow look how high up in the Top 10s the donkey film EO is! He definitely loved that one (the music in this vid is also from that film). View below.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this video debuting online. This Best of 2022 countdown was created and edited by graphic designer Sam Smith, also known as "Sam's Myth" online - you can follow him on Twitter @SamsMyth or visit his official blog for more updates. He explains briefly in a tweet his intentions: "My Top 30 Films of 2022 are finally here! I always wanted to make a cool video like David Ehrlich, so enjoy…" His final 10 are: 10. The Batman (dir. Matt Reeves), 9. Wendell & Wild (dir. Henry Selick), 8. Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood (dir. Richard Linklater), 7. Happening (dir. Audrey Diwan), 6. Everything Everywhere All at Once (dirs. "The Daniels"), 5. RRR (dir. S.S. Rajamouli), 4. Blonde (dir. Andrew Dominik), 3. EO (dir. Jerzy Skolimowski), 2. Tar (dir. Todd Field), 1. Aftersun (dir. Charlotte Wells). And that's it. Rewatch David Ehrlich's Best of 2022 video here. Are any of these 2022 picks your favorites, too?