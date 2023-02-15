Another Whodunit Mystery in 'Invitation to a Murder' Official Trailer

"You gotta get down into the muck if you wanna find the truth." Lionsgate has revealed the official trailer for another whodunit murder mystery movie called Invitation to a Murder, which is skipping theaters entirely and is debuting on VOD directly in April this spring. Once you get a look at this, you'll understand exactly why. This is some low rent cheap junk, and the cast is especially mediocre, too. Set in the South of England in 1934. For no apparent reason and also like five other unrelated people, Miranda, a 28-year-old florist, is invited for the weekend in the mansion of billionaire Lewis Findley. What's become of their absent host? And who just murdered one of the guests in cold blood? Of course, there's only one way to find out – pay the money to rent and watch this movie. It stars Mischa Barton, Chris Browning, Seamus Dever, Giles Matthey, Grace Lynn Kung, Amy Sloan, Alex Hyde-White, & Bianca Santos. Oh golly. This looks like a bad high school production of "The Mousetrap", with awkward performances, bland sets and all.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Shimek's Invitation to a Murder, direct from YouTube:

In this homage to Agatha Christie, set in England, an amateur detective finds herself caught up in a real-life whodunit! Miranda Green (Mischa Barton) is summoned to the remote mansion of billionaire Lewis Findley along with five mysterious strangers. What do they all have in common? What’s become of their absent host? And who just murdered one of the guests in cold blood? Now Miranda must hunt for hidden clues, interview witnesses, and find the killer — before she becomes the next victim! Invitation to a Murder is directed by the B-movie filmmaker Stephen Shimek, director of a bunch of movies you've never heard of including Dragon Hunter, The Maze, The Adventures of RoboRex, K-9 Adventures: Legend of the Lost Gold, Dudes & Dragons, Nocturne, The Adventure of A.R.I., Joey & Ella, as well as Guardians of Time most recently. The screenplay is written by Brian O'Donnell, from an original idea by Gérard Miller. Produced by Jerome Reygner-Kalfon, Sebastien Semon, and Zeus Zamani. Lionsgate will debut Shimek's Invitation to a Murder direct-to-VOD starting April 25th, 2023 coming up this spring. Does anyone want to watch this?