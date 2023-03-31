Anwen O'Driscoll in Lesbian Love Story 'You Can Live Forever' Trailer

"Thank you for choosing us to be your witnesses." Have a look at the official trailer for this indie LGBTQ drama from Canada titled You Can Live Forever, which originally premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year. When lesbian teen Jaime is sent to live in a Jehovah's Witness community, she falls hard for a devout Witness girl and the two embark on an intense affair with consequences that will reshape the rest of their lives. When their attraction becomes too obvious to hide, the community moves to separate the two, forcing them each to make a terrible choice between faith and love. The film stars Anwen O'Driscoll & June Laporte as Jaime & Marike, Liane Balaban, Deragh Campbell, Tim Campbell, Antoine Yared, and Hasani Freeman. I just hope this film is properly critical of religion, because it doesn't help to hide the truth about how destructive & deadly these institutions often are towards freedom of expression.

Here's the official trailers (+ poster) for Slutsky & Watts's You Can Live Forever, direct from YouTube:

In the early '90s, gay teen Jaime is sent to live with her devout Jehovah’s Witness relatives after the death of her father. Jaime makes an unexpected connection with Marike, daughter of a prominent Witness Elder. The two are instantly drawn to each other, and begin a secret, unspoken romance. When their attraction becomes too obvious to hide, the community moves to separate the two, forcing them each to make a terrible choice between faith and love. You Can Live Forever is co-directed by the indie filmmakers Mark Slutsky & Sarah Watts, both making their feature directorial debut with this project. The screenplay is also by Mark Slutsky & Sarah Watts. It's produced by Robert Vroom. This initially premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year, and it just played at the 2023 Phoenix Film Festival this month. The film recently opened in Canada in select theaters. You Can Live Forever still doesn't have a final US release date.