Appalachian Crime Film 'Devil's Peak' Trailer with Billy Bob Thornton

"We do not choose this life. It chose us… It'll be that way ’till we ain't breathing." Screen Media Films has revealed an official trailer for Devil's Peak, a "tense thriller" from filmmaker Ben Young. It's adapted from the novel Where All Light Tends to Go by David Joy, which was the original title before this film before they hcanged it to the VOD-search-friendly Devil's Peak. Set in the Appalachian Mountains, the story follows a family being dominated by a crime lord who uses his fists to control both them and his business. When his son meets the girl of his dreams, desperately wanting to escape the life he's expected to lead and then gain freedom from his father, he is forced to go head-to-head with the terrifying man who will stop at nothing to ensure loyalty from all of those around him. Intense! The film stars Billy Bob Thornton, Robin Wright, Hopper Penn, Katelyn Nacon, Emma Booth, Brian d'Arcy James, and Jackie Earle Haley. Billy Bob looks gnarly, with that thick goatee and shaved head, but the rest of this seems pretty much forgettable.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ben Young's Devil's Peak, direct from Screen Media's YouTube:

Set in the Appalachian Mountains, Devil’s Peak is a tense thriller about a family dominated by a crime lord (Thornton) who controls his family and his business with his fists. When his son (Penn) meets the girl of his dreams (Katelyn Nacon), desperately wanting to escape the life he is expected to lead and free himself from the clutches of his father, he is forced to go head-to-head with the terrifying man who will stop at nothing to ensure loyalty from all of those around him. Devil's Peak is directed by filmmaker Ben Young, director of the films Hounds of Love, Extinction, and some shorts and TV episodes previously. The screenplay is by Robert Knott. Based on the novel Where All Light Tends to Go by David Joy. Produced by Robert Knott, Robin Wright, Griff Furst, Josh Kesselman, and Jamie Hilton. Screen Media will debut Devil's Peak in select US theaters on February 17th, 2023, then on VOD starting on February 24th. Any good?