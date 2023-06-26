Apple's Coming-of-Age Doc 'Stephen Curry: Underrated' Official Trailer

"When you are an underdog, you have to take what is yours." Apple TV has revealed the official trailer for the documentary about the basketball icon - Stephen Curry: Underrated, made by director Peter Nicks. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, a late addition as a Special Screening at the festival. The film tells the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry (aka "Steph" Curry). This documentary film — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — shows Curry's rise from an undersized college player at a small town Div. I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world. The film also weaves the Golden State Warriors' attempt to win another NBA championship following one of the worst seasons in their history. This is a short trailer, but there's enough to get anyone interested in watching. Looks like an inspiring story.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Nicks' doc Stephen Curry: Underrated, from YouTube:

Via Sundance: "Stephen Curry: Underrated gives us a glimpse into Curry’s personal life as he juggles the demands of his professional career to fulfill a promise he made to his mother when he left Davidson early to declare for the draft: he would get his college degree. Nicks successfully weaves the parallels he finds in video footage of Curry, as an aspiring athlete and as a professional basketball star, to tell the remarkable story of a kid who rose from an undersized and inconspicuous high school basketball player to an NBA icon." Stephen Curry: Underrated is directed by award-winning doc filmmaker Peter Nicks, director of the films The Waiting Room, The Force, Homeroom previously, as well as Anthem (also out this year). It's produced by Peter Nicks, Ryan Coogler, Sean Havey, Erick Peyton, Marissa Torres Ericson, and Ben Cotner. This first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Apple will debut Stephen Curry: Underrated streaming on Apple TV+ starting July 21st, 2023 this summer. Who's interested in watching?