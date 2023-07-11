Astonishing Full Trailer for 'Ahsoka' Series - Starring Rosario Dawson

"I've spent most of my life fighting a war… that's why I'm trying to convince you to prevent another one." This looks AMAZING!! Whoa. Disney & Lucasfilm have unveiled the full-length main trailer for the Ahsoka series. This live-action spin off takes the character first created for the animated The Clone Wars series and brings her to life on screen, continuing with her first appearance in "The Mandalorian" Season 2. She's not the only character featured - others including Sabine, Hera, Thrawn, and the droid Chopper are also in this. And apparently Anakin Skywalker himself will show up. Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Padawan, who was once Anakin's apprentice. Savannah Steyn plays a younger Ahsoka. Along with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine, Hayden Christensen as Anakin, Eman Esfandi, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera, Ivanna Sakhno, and Ray Stevenson (RIP). Thanks to Dave Filoni piloting this, it looks incredible. I'm in awe. Cannot wait to watch this - finally a kick ass Jedi vs Sith series coming up soon.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Lucasfilm's series Ahsoka, direct from SW's YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Lucasfilm's Ahsoka series here, or the "Journey" Featurette here.

A spin-off from the series The Mandalorian, taking place in the same timeframe as that series and its other interconnected spin-offs after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from The Mandalorian. The character was created for the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (voiced by Ashley Eckstein), and made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian. Ahsoka is a Lucasfilm / Disney+ series created by Dave Filoni, developed by Filoni and Jon Favreau. The series is also written by Dave Filoni, who is also directing multiple episodes, including the first, with Peter Ramsey also directing at least one episode. Executive producer by Carrie Beck, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy. Made by Lucasfilm, filmed in Los Angeles under the working title Stormcrow, with Eric Steelberg and Quyen Tran as cinematographers. Disney will debut the Ahsoka series streaming on Disney+ starting August 23rd, 2023 later this summer. How does this look? Still in?