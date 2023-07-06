Australian Mystery Series 'The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart' Full Trailer

"Are we still going to run away?" Amazon's Prime Video has revealed the full-length official trailer for the series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, based on the novel of the same name written by Holly Ringland. The Australian suspense-drama-mystery series is about a young girl who moves in with her grandmother on a beautiful flower farm… The focus is on Alice, whose violent childhood casts a dark shadow over her adult life, along with her family secrets. Set against Australia's breath-taking, natural landscape, and with native wildflowers & plants also playing characters in the series. Sigourney Weaver stars as her grandmother June Hart, with Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alice. The cast features Alyla Browne, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Frankie Adams, Alexander England, and Charlie Vickers as Clem. This looks really, really good. Not only the mystery of it, but the look and feel, with the magic of the flowers and nature adding extra ambience to everything else going on. If Sigourney took this role, it's a good sign this is going to be worth it.

Here's the main trailer (+ poster) for Prime Video's series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, on YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart series here to view more footage.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family's past. Set against Australia's breath-taking, natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. Alice's journey as she grows from her complicated past builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is a series created and written by Sarah Lambert (creator of "Love Child", writer on "Lambs of God" and "The Messenger" previously). With writing by Kirsty Fisher and Kim Wilson. Adapted from the book of the same name by Holly Ringland. With episodes directed by Glendyn Ivin. Produced by Barbara Gibbs. Exec produced by Sigourney Weaver, Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Allie Goss, Sarah Lambert, Glendyn Ivin, Lucinda Reynolds. Amazon will debut The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart streaming on Prime Video starting on August 4th, 2023 later this summer.