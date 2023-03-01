Australian Trailer for Documentary 'The Giants' About a Forest Activist

"He's there because he has a spiritual connection with that forest." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled The Giants, which is both a biopic about an activist + a beautiful exploration of the natural environment of forests. After premiering at the Adelaide Film Festival last year, it's set to open in Australia this April, with no other international dates confirmed yet. The Giants explores the intertwined fates of trees and humans in this poetic portrait of environmentalist Bob Brown and the Forest. From a seedling to forest elder: the film is a masterclass that draws on Bob's 50 years of inspiring activism, from the Franklin campaign for Tasmania's last wild river, to today's battle for the Tarkine rain forest (see Google Maps) also found on Tasmania. Told in Bob's own words, his story is interwoven with the extraordinary life cycle of Australia's giant trees, bought to the screen with stunning cinematography and immersive animated forest landscapes. The hidden life of the forest is brought to life by cameras rigged high in the tree canopy. This looks like an incredibly inspiring story about a hero - we need more people like Bob.

Here's the official Australian trailer (+ poster) for Billiet & Antony's doc The Giants, direct from YouTube:

The Giants explores the intertwined fates of trees and humans in this cinematic portrait of environmental folk hero & gay icon Bob Brown who took green politics to the centre of power. From a seedling to forest elder The Giants film interweaves Bob's story with the life cycle of the ancient trees he is fighting for. The hidden life of the forest is brought to life by cameras rigged high in the tree canopy, immersive point cloud animation generated from 3D tree scans, and thought-provoking insights by the likes of David Suzuki and Merlin Sheldrake. Drawing on Bob's lifetime of activism, from the Franklin to the Tarkine, The Giants ignites an urgent conversation about the right of the Forest to exist and challenges the audience to write the next chapter. The Giants is co-directed by filmmakers Rachel Antony (executive producer on "My Life Is Murder") & Laurence Billiet (producer for "Lonely Planet", director of the doc Freeman), making their first film together. This initially premiered at the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival last year. Madman Films will debut The Giants in Australian cinemas on April 20th, 2023. No US release is set - stay tuned. Interested?