Awesome Final Trailer for Illumination's 'The Super Mario Bros Movie'

"I'm not afraid! I'll do anything for my brother!" Universal and Illumination Animation have unveiled the final official trailer for the epic animated Super Mario Bros. Movie, dropping into theaters worldwide in one month. This is looking better and better the more we get to see. This movie is produced by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto with Illumination's CEO Chris Meledandri. A plumber named Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, trying to save a captured princess. Featuring the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser (perfect), Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. The rainbow road battle sequence (a la Mad Max) at the end of this trailer is awesome - it's clear why they chose to show this in the final trailer. Bring it on, Mario & Luigi! One of my most anticipated spring releases - a must see in theaters.

Here's the final official trailer (+ two posters) for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

You can view the initial teaser for Illumination's Super Mario Bros Movie or the first official trailer here.

There's also a fun viral plumbers website you can also visit and interact with - visit smbplumbing.com.

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. It is the third feature film adaptation of Nintendo's Mario video game franchise, following the anime film Super Mario Bros.: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach! (1986) and the Hollywood live-action film Super Mario Bros. (1993). Illumination's new The Super Mario Bros. Movie is co-directed by filmmakers Aaron Horvath (director of Teen Titans GO! To the Movies) and Michael Jelenic (a producer on Teen Titans Go!, ThunderCats Roar and other animated series). The screenplay is written by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru). Based on the video game series from Nintendo, originally created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Gunpei Yokoi in 1983 as an arcade game. Produced by Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto. Made by Illumination Animation. Universal will debut The Super Mario Bros. Movie in theaters everywhere starting April 7th, 2023 this spring. Look good? Who's ready to gooo?