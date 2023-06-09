Awesome Full Trailer for Netflix's Animated 'Skull Island' Kong Series

"We need to get off this island!" Welcome back to his island. Netflix has launched the full official trailer for a badass anime series called Skull Island, set within the same Legendary Monsterverse as the Kong: Skull Island movie a few years ago. Arriving to watch later in June. Skull Island is a thrilling adventure series that follows a group of good-hearted explorers who fish a drowning girl out of the ocean, having no idea that they’ve found themselves on a collision course with Skull Island — the most dangerous place on Earth — the mysterious home to strange beasts and terrifying monsters, including the greatest titan of them all: Kong. The voice cast includes Nicolas Cantu, Mae Whitman, Darren Barnet, Benjamin Bratt, and Betty Gilpin. It's set after the movie, and looks like a gnarly (and super brutal) creation acting as a standalone survival story with all kinds of creatures and characters and more. We're still waiting for the epic Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sequel to land in theaters in 2024. Until then, feast on this anime Kong adventure.

Here's the main official trailer for Netflix's animated series Skull Island, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can also watch the first teaser trailer for Netflix's Skull Island series right here for even more footage.

Skull Island adventure anime is a new epic chapter in the overall Legendary's Monsterverse franchise. The plot follows shipwrecked characters desperate to survive the most dangerous place on Earth, the island that is home to colossal monsters, including the iconic "megaprimatus" Kong. The series follows a group of shipwrecked characters trying to escape from the dangerous titular island home to prehistoric monsters, including the King himself. Skull Island is an animated series created by writer / producer Brian Duffield, director of the movie Spontaneous, plus a screenwriter for Jane Got a Gun, The Babysitter, Underwater, Spontaneous, and Love and Monsters. Final director credits have not been announced yet. It's executive produced by Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers, Brian Duffield, Jacob Robinson, and Thomas Tull. It's made by Legendary Entertainment with animation from Powerhouse Animation Studios and Tractor Pants. Netflix will debut the Skull Island series streaming on Netflix worldwide starting June 22nd, 2023 this summer.