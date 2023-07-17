Awesome Second Trailer for Sci-Fi 'The Creator' from Gareth Edwards

"She looks like a little girl now, but she's growing. Whoever has that kid - wins the war." It's time to meet the Creator. 20th Century has unveiled the first full official trailer (teaser here) for the epic sci-fi spectacular titled The Creator, from director Gareth Edwards. It's still set to open in theaters worldwide a the end of September later this year. The trailer even describes it as a "motion picture event" and it looks like it might just blow us all away. An original creation written & directed by Edwards (Monsters, Godzilla, Rogue One), this post-apocalyptic thriller is set in a future ruled by a war between humans and Artificial Intelligence robots. An A.I. being in the form of a child changes everything. The movie stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Ralph Ineson, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles as "Alphie". I am so into this – how big and expansive and magnificent it all looks. I'm glad there's still someone making big budget original sci-fi that isn't linked to any other IP. I cannot wait for this.

Here's the main official trailer (+ IMAX poster) for Gareth Edwards' The Creator, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the initial teaser trailer for Gareth Edwards' The Creator right here, for the first look again.

"This is a fight for our very existence." Amid a future sci-fi war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war—and mankind itself. The Creator is both written and directed by acclaimed British sci-fi filmmaker Gareth Edwards, director of the movies Monsters, Godzilla, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story previously. Produced by Gareth Edwards, Kiri Hart, and Jim Spencer. 20th Century Studios will debut Gareth Edwards' The Creator in theaters nationwide (also IMAX) starting September 29th, 2023 later this year. Stay tuned for news at #TheCreator. How awesome does this look?