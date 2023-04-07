Awesome Teaser for 'Ahsoka' Star Wars Series with Rosario Dawson

"Warrior. Outcast. Rebel. Jedi." At the 2023 Star Wars Celebration event in London this week, Disney and Lucasfilm have revealed the first look teaser for the new Ahsoka series. This live-action spin off takes the character first created for the animated The Clone Wars series and brings her to life on screen, continuing with her first appearance in "The Mandalorian" Season 2. This first look teaser also introduces a bunch of intriguing new characters in this: namely Sabine, Hera, Thrawn, and the droid Chopper. Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Padawan, who was once Anakin Skywalker's apprentice. Savannah Steyn will play a younger Ahsoka. The cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Hayden Christensen as Anakin, Eman Esfandi, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera, Ivanna Sakhno, and Ray Stevenson. This looks even better than I thought it would?! Not only a large scale story involving the Empire, of course, but a number of interesting characters interacting and lots of lightsaber fights and more.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Lucasfilm's series Ahsoka, direct from Star Wars' YouTube:

A spin-off from the series The Mandalorian, taking place in the same timeframe as that series and its other interconnected spin-offs after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from The Mandalorian. The character was created for the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (voiced by Ashley Eckstein), and made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian. Ahsoka is a Lucasfilm / Disney+ series created by Dave Filoni, developed by Filoni and Jon Favreau. The series is also written by Dave Filoni, who is also directing multiple episodes, including the first, with Peter Ramsey also directing at least one episode. Executive producer by Carrie Beck, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy. Made by Lucasfilm, filmed in Los Angeles under the working title Stormcrow, with Eric Steelberg and Quyen Tran as cinematographers. Disney will debut the Ahsoka series streaming on Disney+ starting August 2023 at the end of the summer this year. So who's excited…!?