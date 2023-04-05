Bad Trailer for Low Budget 'Space Wars: Quest for the Deepstar' Film

"It can't be found." Neither can any good directors, I guess. Uncork'd Ent. has revealed an official trailer for a low budget sci-fi creation called Space Wars: Quest for the Deepstar, marking the feature directorial debut of an editor named Garo Setian. Yeah there isn't much here. The title and the footage looks like it's another The Asylum spoof, with even worse VFX. Life is an adventure for space scavengers Kip Corman and his daughter Taylor as they navigate their ship through a universe filled with monsters, aliens, and robots in order to reach the mythical Deepstar and collect the riches within. They want to make bank in hopes that the money will allow them to bring back their loved one from the dead. The action-packed sci-fi adventure movie stars Michael Paré, Olivier Gruner, Sarah French, Tyler Gallant, Rachele Brooke Smith, and Sadie Katz. This looks so hilariously bad, it's beyond parody, it's sci-fi trash that belongs in the bin. Once again, how do these movies keep getting made?! Please don't waste your time (or any money) on this.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Garo Setian's Space Wars: Quest for the Deepstar, from YouTube:

Space Wars: Quest for the Deepstar follows a father and daughter who work as space scavengers and are searching for legendary treasures which they must outrun evil mercenaries to safely obtain and cash in. In a futuristic world (the year 2980, to be exact) filled with monsters, aliens, and robots, they will do what they can to survive with the hope of bringing back a lost loved one. Space Wars: Quest for the Deepstar is directed by editor / filmmaker Garo Setian, director of the film Automation previously, plus a few other shorts, and also a trailer editor in Hollywood. The screenplay is written by Joe Knetter, from a story by Garo Setian and Joe Knetter. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Uncork'd Entertainment will debut Setian's Space Wars: Quest for the Deepstar in select US theaters first on April 21st, 2023, then on VOD starting May 2nd this spring. Does this look any good? Will anyone even watch?