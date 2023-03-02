Badass Trailer for Vietnamese Action Film 'Furies' - A Prequel to 'Furie'

"Either you end this with me, or run away for the rest of your life." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for Furies, an action movie from Vietnam. This will be premiering at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival in a few weeks before it's streaming on Netflix worldwide at the end of March. Three furious vigilantes unite to take down a sinister crime syndicate that controls the mean streets of '90s Saigon in this prequel to Furie. If you haven't watch the original, it's awesome (on Prime Video). A mysterious woman trains a trio of girls to take revenge on a criminal gang that abuses females. The three warriors risk everything to challenge this corrupt empire. Furie fight choreographer, Samuel Kefi Abrikh, returns again for this. Furies stars Rima Thanh Vy, Thuan Nguyen, Song Luan, Veronica Ngo, and recording artist Toc Tien. On top of spectacular stunt choreography and cinematography that will leave viewers at the edge of their seats, Furies will also introduce a new generation of strong Vietnamese female action heroes. Should be a blast!! Fire it up below.

Here's the official Netflix trailer (+ two posters) for Veronica Ngo's Furies, direct from YouTube:

The film tells the story of Bi, Thanh, and Hong (Dong Anh Quynh, Toc Tien, Rima Thanh Vy), three fierce and furious vigilantes who team up to take down a sinister crime syndicate led by vile crime lord Hai. As the trio of assassins infiltrate the underground crime syndicate to deliver furious justice, viewers will be left to wonder if they have been manipulated into becoming instruments of vengeance. Furies, originally known as Thanh Sói in Vietnamese, is directed by Vietnamese actress Veronica Ngo, director of the films The Lost Dragon and Tam Cam: The Untold Story previously. The screenplay is written by Aaron Toronto, along with Nha Uyen Ly Nguyen, Veronica Ngo, Nguyen Truong Nhan, and Nguyen Ngoc Thach. Produced by Giang Ho and Bey Logan. This will be premiering at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival this month. Netflix will then release Ngo's Furies streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on March 23rd, 2023 coming up soon.