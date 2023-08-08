A Baking Dramedy in Los Angeles - 'Sitting in Bars with Cake' Trailer

"I just wanna have fun, and I want you to have fun." Amazon's Prime Video has revealed an official trailer for a romantic comedy / friendship dramedy called Sitting in Bars with Cake, made by Pitch Perfect 3 director Trish Sie. This will be launching on Prime Video in September, skipping theaters. Inspired by a true story, it's based on the book called "Sitting in Bars with Cake: Lessons and Recipes from One Year of Trying to Bake My Way to a Boyfriend". The author, Audrey Shulman, also wrote the screenplay for the film. Sitting in Bars with Cake recounts her year spent baking, bar-hopping, and offering up slices of cake to men in the hope of finding a boyfriend (or, at the very least, a date) - which they dub "cakebarring". In the film, Yara Shahidi stars as Jane, the shy baker main character, and Odessa A’zion co-stars as her best friend who takes her out on the town. The cast also includes Ron Livingston, Martha Kelly, and the one-and-only Bette Midler. This looks rather sweet and charming, though now I just want to eat some of her cakes, too.

Here's the first official trailer for Trish Sie's Sitting in Bars with Cake, direct from YouTube:

The movie follows best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A'zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties. Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of meeting people & developing confidence – known as “cakebarring." During their year of "cakebarring," Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and they face a challenge unlike anything they've experienced before. Sitting in Bars with Cake isn't only a madcap joyride around some of LA's most colorful watering holes, it's a moving celebration of female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in unexpected places. Sitting in Bars with Cake is directed by American filmmaker Trish Sie, director of the films Pitch Perfect 3 and The Sleepover previously, plus many music videos and short films. The screenplay is written by Audrey Shulman, adapted from Shulman's own book of the same name. Prime Video will release Sitting in Bars with Cake streaming on Prime Video starting September 8th, 2023 coming soon. Look any good?