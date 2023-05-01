Basketball Anime Film from Japan: 'The First Slam Dunk' Teaser Trailer

"Miyagi. This is your stage." GKids Films has revealed a first look teaser for the US release of the Japanese anime comedy The First Slam Dunk, adapted from the manga by Takehiko Inoue. After opening in Japan late last year, it's set for US release this summer in theaters. The First Slam Dunk is an update based on the iconic comics and previous series, including Slam Dunk from the 90s and Slam Dunk: The Movie in 1994. Takehiko Inoue's basketball series had a huge impact when it was first published in the 90s, so much so that it created a huge surge in interest in the sport in Japan. The movie shifts the focus from Hanamichi to his teammate Ryota Miyagi, the point guard for the Shohoku high school basketball team, and his story and personal challenges. Hanamachi is also in the film, as are teammates Takenori Akagi, Hisashi Mitsui and Kaede Rukawa, who fans will recognize from the original series. Featuring the voices of Shugo Nakamura, Jun Kasama, Shin'ichirō Kamio, Subaru Kimura, & Kenta Miyake. This looks like good fun! Enjoy.

Here's the first look teaser trailer (+ poster) for Takehiko Inoue's The First Slam Dunk, from YouTube:

Shohoku's "speedster" and their point guard, Ryota Miyagi, always plays with brains and lightning speed, running circles around his opponents while feigning composure. Born and raised in Okinawa, Ryota had a brother who was three years older. Following in the footsteps of his older brother, who was a famous local player from a young age, Ryota has also become addicted to basketball. In his second year of high school, Ryota plays with the Shohoku High School basketball team along with Sakuragi, Rukawa, Akagi, and Mitsui as they take the stage at the Inter-High School National Championship. And now, they are on the brink of challenging the reigning champions, Sannoh Kogyo High School. The First Slam Dunk, originally ザ・ファーストスラムダンク in Japanese, is both written and directed by manga writer Takehiko Inoue, making his directorial debut adapting his own manga. With animation directed by Yasuyuki Ebara. This first opened in Japan in December 2022. GKids will debut The First Slam Dunk in select US theaters starting sometime in summer 2023. Stay tuned for updates. Visit the film's Japanese site here. First impression?