'Beautiful Disaster' Full Trailer with Virginia Gardner & Dylan Sprouse

"You embody everything that is wrong with your gender." Voltage Pictures has unveiled the official trailer for a romantic comedy called Beautiful Disaster. Now set to open in US theaters this April, along with many other countries around the world. Adapted from Jamie McGuire's novel of the same name, the story is about two lovers - "bad-boy" Travis is exactly what freshman Abby wants and needs to avoid. He spends his nights fighting in underground boxing matches, and his days as the ultimate college campus charmer. But Abby wants nothing to do with Travis. Intrigued by Abby’s resistance to his appeal, Travis tricks her into his daily life with a simple bet. If he loses, he must remain abstinent for a month. If Abby loses, she must live in Travis' apartment for the same amount of time. Either way, Travis has no idea he has met his match. This sounds like a toxic premise, or is it just me? The film stars Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner, with Austin North, Libe Barer, Rob Estes, & Brian Austin Green. This seems like some raunchy, wild fun

In Beautiful Disaster, bad-boy Travis Maddox (Sprouse) is exactly what college freshman Abby Abernathy (Gardner) needs and wants—to avoid. He spends his nights fighting in underground boxing matches, and his days as the ultimate college campus charmer. But Abby wants nothing to do with Travis. Intrigued by Abby’s resistance to his appeal, Travis offers her a simple bet: if he loses his next fight, he must remain sex-free for a month. If he wins, Abby must live in his apartment for the same amount of time. Either way, Travis has no idea that Abby’s dark past is about to emerge, and he may have finally met his match. Beautiful Disaster is directed by American filmmaker Roger Kumble, of the films Cruel Intentions, The Sweetest Thing, Just Friends, College Road Trip, Furry Vengeance, Falling Inn Love, and also After We Collided previously. The screenplay is also by Roger Kumble, based on the book by Jamie McGuire. Voltage Pics will debt Kumble's Beautiful Disaster in select US theaters on April 12th, 2023 this spring. Any good?