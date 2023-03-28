Behind-the-Scenes Look at Raine Allen-Miller's Wonderful 'Rye Lane'

"We wanted to show our version of London." Searchlight Pictures has revealed a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the wonderful film Rye Lane, which already premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It's currently playing in UK cinemas and will debut on Hulu in the US starting this week. Rye Lane is the feature debut of filmmaker Raine Allen Miller, and it will definitely put her on the map. The romcom follows two sweet twenty-somethings reeling from bad breakups that deal with their nightmare exes and connect over the course of an eventful day traversing across Peckham in South London. This stars Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson as Yas and Dom. I am glad they released another video for this film, as it needs all the extra love and attention it can get. One of the freshest and happiest romantic comedies of 2023, I highly recommend watching it as soon as you can. Bring all your friends! Including your exes! And have a great time enjoying this film - it's available on Hulu starting March 31st. Don't be square and miss it.

Here's the "Modern Love" featurette for Raine Allen Miller's Rye Lane, direct from Searchlight's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first UK trailer for Raine Allen Miller's Rye Lane here + read my Sundance review here. And you'll also find the official US trailer for Rye Lane here, if you need more convincing it's worth a watch.

