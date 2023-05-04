Behind-the-Scenes of 'Star Wars: Visions' Volume 2's Animated Shorts

It's May 4th!! In celebration of Star Wars Day 2023, Lucasfilm has debuted their latest selection of animated shorts featured in Star Wars: Visions Volume 2. All of these really look wonderful. The official trailer launched a month ago, now they've released a featurette to go along with it - and remind everyone these are now available to watch on Disney+. This latest set includes nine new shorts from nine celebrated animation studios from different countries. Including new Star Wars films from these outstanding animation houses: Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman Animation (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea), Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D'art Shtajio (Japan) in collaboration with Lucasfilm in the US, and finally Triggerfish (South Africa). There's not a lot of behind-the-scenes footage shown in this, it's mainly footage of various producers talking about how excited they are about working with these various animation studios from around the world. Give me an entire doc on these.

Here's the new behind-the-scenes featurette for Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the official trailer for Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 here, for more footage.

