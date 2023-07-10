Ben Kingsley Befriends an Alien in Sci-Fi Comedy Film 'Jules' Trailer

"You've seen the movies, you know what happens to these guys when they fall to Earth." Bleecker Street has revealed the first official trailer for Jules, a sci-fi indie comedy from filmmaker Marc Turtletaub, best known for his charming film Puzzle from a few years ago. This recently premiered at the Sonoma Film Festival and will be playing in theaters nationwide starting in August before the summer is over. An unusual and unexpected visitor brings together several people living in a small town in rural Western Pennsylvania. A lonely older man befriends a mute alien visitor. Described as "a funny, wildly inventive ride as the three neighbors find meaning and connection later in life - thanks to this unlikely stranger." The film stars Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris, Zoe Winters, Jane Curtin, Donald Paul, Jeff Kim, with Jade Quon as Jules. This looks surprisingly charming, with a cute lil' blue man alien in it. I'm curious to watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marc Turtletaub's Jules, direct from Bleecker Street's YouTube:

Jules follows Milton (Ben Kingsley) who lives a quiet life of routine in a small western Pennsylvania town, but finds his day upended when a UFO and its extra-terrestrial passenger crash land in his backyard. Before long, Milton develops a close relationship with the extra-terrestrial he calls "Jules." Things become even more complicated when his neighbors (Harriet Sansom Harris & Jane Curtin) discover Jules and the government quickly closes in. What follows is a funny, wildly inventive ride as the three neighbors find meaning and connection later in life - thanks to this unlikely stranger. Jules is directed by the American producer / filmmaker Marc Turtletaub, an indie film producer and director of Gods Behaving Badly and Puzzle previously. The screenplay is written by Gavin Steckler. It's produced by Debbie Liebling, Andy Daly, Michael B. Clark, Alex Turtletaub, and Marc Turletaub. This recently premiered at the 2023 Sonoma Film Festival. Bleecker Street will debut Jules in theaters nationwide starting August 11th, 2023 this summer.