Betty Gilpin as a Nun vs A.I. in First Trailer for Sci-Fi Series 'Mrs. Davis'

"You are the only person on the planet who can fulfill this quest!" NBC has released the official trailer for Mrs. Davis, a new sci-fi series launching for streaming on NBC's Peacock next month. This is screening at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival this week, hence the trailer dropping just in time for the premiere. Co-written by "The Big Bang Theory" writer Tara Hernandez and iconic "Mystery Box" writer Damon Lindelof, it's about Artificial Intelligence and nuns. Get ready…! Betty Gilpin stars as Simone, a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as "Mrs. Davis." This looks like it goes to some wild & crazy places - as seen in this footage. The series cast includes Jake McDorman as Wiley, an ex-boyfriend who also stands against the AI, Margo Martindale, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, and Katja Herbers. It seems like Lindelof's meta commentary on A.I. and Facebook, mashed up with wacky ideas - let's have a badass Nun fight the machines! Why not? I dig it, I'll be watching.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Peacock's series Mrs. Davis, direct from YouTube:

Mrs. Davis is the world's most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Simone (Betty Gilpin) is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got? Faith and technology are at odds as a nun confronts a power of artificial intelligence. Mrs. Davis is a streaming series created by writers Tara Hernandez ("The Big Bang Theory", "Young Sheldon") & Damon Lindelof ("Lost", "The Leftovers", "Watchmen", Prometheus, Star Trek Into Darkness, World War Z). With writing by Alberto Roldán, Jonny Sun, Noelle Vinas, Chikira Bennett, Jason Lew, and Nadra Widatalla. Featuring episodes directed by Owen Harris, Alethea Jones, and Frederick E.O. Toye. It's executive produced by Tara Hernandez, Damon Lindelof, Eugene Kelly, Owen Harris, and Alethea Jones. This is premiering at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival this month playing in the TV Premieres section. NBC then debuts Mrs. Davis streaming on Peacock starting April 20th, 2023 this spring. Look any good?