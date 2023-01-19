Billy Crudup Wants to Sell You the Moon in 'Hello Tomorrow!' Trailer

"Congratulations on your new home in the stars!" Apple has released an official trailer for a sci-fi comedy series titled Hello Tomorrow!, arriving for streaming February on their Apple TV+ platform. This has a peculiar concept that involves classic sci-fi concepts like floating cars, rocket packs, and robo helpers even though it's all set in the past. "What if the life you’ve always dreamed of was just one great deal away?" In a retro-futuristic world, charismatic salesman Jack Billings leads a team of fellow sales associates determined to revitalize their customers' lives by hawking timeshares on the moon. Billy Crudup stars as Jack Billings, along with Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Matthew Maher, Dewshane Williams, and Hank Azaria. It's pretty obvious from this trailer what's going on, it looks like one big setup to just get rid of people by firing them into space. I wonder if they figure it all out, then what? Hmmm this looks good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Apple TV+'s series Hello Tomorrow!, direct from YouTube:

Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Billy Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him. Hello Tomorrow! is a series developed by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. Featuring episodes directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Ryan McFaul, and Stacie Passon. With writing by Amit Bhalla, Lucas Jansen, Stephen Falk, Olivia Milch, Walon Green, Wes Brown, Jiehae Park, Hennah Sekander. The series is executive produced by Amit Bhalla & Lucas Jansen, Stephen Falk, Jonathan Entwistle, Billy Crudup, Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein. Apple will debut the Hello Tomorrow! series streaming February 17th, 2023 this winter. Who wants to buy a bit of the moon?