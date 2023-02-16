Bob Odenkirk & Mireille Enos in Streaming Series 'Lucky Hank' Trailer

"Tenure doesn't mean you can't get smacked in the face." AMC has revealed an official trailer for their new upcoming Bob Odenkirk series titled Lucky Hank, created by Aaron Zelman Paul Lieberstein, directed by Peter Farrelly. It will be out for streaming in March next month. The series follows the unlikely chairman of the English department, William Henry Devereaux, Jr. - a born anarchist - partly because his department is savagely divided. Over the course of a single convoluted week, he threatens to execute a duck, has his nose slashed by a feminist poet, discovers that his secretary writes better fiction than he does, suspects his wife of having an affair with his dean, and finally confronts his philandering elderly father, the one-time king of American Literary Theory. Bob Odenkirk stars with Mireille Enos & Olivia Scott Welch as his family. Additional series regulars include Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, and Cedric Yarbrough with guest stars Alvina August, Tom Bower, Shannon DeVido, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lilah Fitzgerald, Jackson Kelly, Arthur Keng, Kyle Maclachlan, and Oscar Nuñez. This seems hilarious and razor sharp - worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for AMC's series Lucky Hank, direct from AMC+'s YouTube:

Lucky Hank is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry "Hank" Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chair of the English department in a badly underfunded college in a working-class American town. His discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre & entitled student body, and in the fact his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans. Enos stars as Lily Devereaux, the emotionally grounded, unflappable wife of Hank and the Vice Principal of the local high school in rural Pennsylvania where they live. As Hank's life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she's on and the choices she's made. Lucky Hank is a series created by and showrun by Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein, who adapted the project from the novel "Straight Man" by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo. Featuring episodes directed by Peter Farrelly (of Green Book and The Greatest Beer Run Ever recently), Jude Weng, Daniel Attias. Executive produced by Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Farrelly, Russo, Mark Johnson, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero, and Jessica Held. AMC will debut streaming on AMC+ and BBC and IFC starting on March 19th, 2023 coming soon. Want to watch?