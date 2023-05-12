Brian Cox & Sinqua Wells in 'Mending the Line' Film About Veterans

"If you're gonna fish, don't do it alone." Blue Fox Ent. has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Mending the Line, directed by Joshua Caldwell. This premiered at a few festivals in 2022, and is opening this summer. Mending the Line is a story about finding something to make living worthwhile. John Cotler, a wounded veteran, returns home still carrying the demons of war, hauntingly disturbed by the everyday expectations of friendships and love interests. In Livingston, Montana, he meets Ike, a surly, headstrong fly-fisherman more than twice his age, and Lucy, a talented photographer turned librarian who reads aloud to veterans, both struggling in their own way. Colter wants only to re-enlist, to have something to die for. But the real challenge is finding something to live for. Brian Cox stars with Sinqua Walls, Perry Mattfeld, Chris Galust, Patricia Heaton, & Wes Studi. This looks better than it sounds, it's a really solid trailer. A powerful story of hurt people being honest with themselves and gaining strength from helping each other.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joshua Caldwell's Mending the Line, direct from YouTube:

"There are few things that match the feeling of catching a fish on the fly – the bolt of electricity shooting through the line as it goes tight, the dance as you slowly guide it into your net, the pure muscle of the trout as you hold it in your hand."

Mending the Line is a story about finding something to make living worthwhile. John Colter, a wounded veteran, returns to the States still carrying the demons of war, disturbed by the everyday expectations of friendships and love interests. In Livingston, Montana, he meets Ike, a surly, headstrong fly-fisherman more than twice his age, and Lucy, a talented photographer turned librarian who reads aloud to veterans, both damaged in their own way. While getting treatment for his wounds, both physical and psychological, Colter wants only to re-enlist, to have something to die for. But the real challenge is finding something to live for. Mending the Line is directed by American filmmaker Joshua Caldwell, of the films Layover, Be Somebody, Negative, and Infamous previously. The screenplay is written by Stephen Camelio. Produced by Kelly McKendry, Scott MacLeod, Carl Effenson, Joshua Caldwell, Stephen Camelio. Blue Fox Ent. will debut Caldwell's Mending the Line in select US theaters starting June 9th, 2023 this summer. Who's interested?