Brie Larson Hosts a TV Cooking Show in 'Lessons in Chemistry' Teaser

"Welcome viewers." Apple has revealed a first look teaser trailer for an upcoming series titled Lessons in Chemistry, debuting sometime in the fall later this year. Just a quick 45-second tease! This Brie Larson series is set in the 1950s (although the book is set in the 1960s), telling a very feminist tale about a woman who takes on a job as a cooking show host, but offers up more than just lessons in cooking. Adapted from the book of the same name from Bonnie Garmus. Elizabeth Zotts' dream of being a scientist is put on hold when she finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab. She begins using a cooking show she is hired to host to educate housewives on scientific topics (and perhaps some chemistry). In addition to Brie, the series cast includes Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Patrick Walker, Thomas Mann, Kevin Sussman, & Beau Bridges. This is a nice teaser that's also a good promo for the book, too.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Apple TV+'s series Lessons in Chemistry, from Apple's YouTube:

"Your mother needs a moment to herself." Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening in — a lot more than recipes. Lessons in Chemistry is a series created and written by acclaimed writer Susannah Grant ("Party of Five", Erin Brockovich, Catch and Release, Charlotte's Web, The Soloist, The 5th Wave, "Unbelievable"). Showrun by Lee Eisenberg. Based on the novel of the same name written by Bonnie Garmus. With episodes directed by Sarah Adina Smith (director of the films Buster's Mal Heart, Birds of Paradise, The Drop). It's executive produced by Lee Eisenberg, Susannah Grant, Brie Larson, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Natalie Sandy, and Louise Shore. Apple will debut the Lessons in Chemistry series streaming on Apple TV+ starting sometime this fall later in 2023 - stay tuned for more updates. Who's interested? Look any good?