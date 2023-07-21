Brie Larson & Teyonah Parris in Marvel Sequel 'The Marvels' Full Trailer

"She's entangled our light-based powers." This fall, The Marvels take flight. Marvel Studios has revealed the full official trailer for The Marvels, the highly anticipated sequel to the hit Captain Marvel (from 2019) and also a continuation of the series Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion. The story follows three superheroes: Carol Danvers played by Brie Larson, Kamala Khan played by Iman Vellani, Monica Rambeau played by Teyonah Parris (recast from Lashana Lynch in the original). When they begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers, the trio must team up to determine why and stop whoever did this. Sounds like fun! Though this trailer is much more serious than comical. The full cast includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Zawe Ashton, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, Gary Lewis, and Park Seo-joon. The Flerken cat Goose is back, along with a bunch of other space kitties. Nice use of the Beastie Boys' "Intergalactic" song. Seems like it could be good. Is anyone still excited for Marvel movies?

Here's the second official trailer (+ new poster) for Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the first teaser trailer for DaCosta's The Marvels movie right here for the first look again.

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When she discovers an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Nia DaCosta, director of the films Little Woods and Candyman previously, plus episodes of the "Top Boy" series. The screenplay is written by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. Based on the characters created by Gene Colan and Roy Thomas for Marvel Comics. Produced by Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios. Disney will release (still on the schedule for now) DaCosta's The Marvels in theaters worldwide on November 10th, 2023 later this year. Who wants to watch this sequel?