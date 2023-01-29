Brief Teaser for Family Secret Drama 'Goliath' Starring Jessica Sipos

"Your family needs you." "My family needs me? What about when I needed you…" An early teaser trailer is out for a film titled Goliath, a Canadian feature that has been in the works for years already. It's finally set to release on VOD starting in February this year, after first premiering in 2019. When Robin Walker returns home for her father's funeral, she's forced to confront the bitter family she left behind, as well as personal demons; resulting in the reveal of an unsettling secret. "Goliath was the ultimate film school," states the first-time director Luke Villemaire. "We took the trial by fire approach that many first-time filmmakers are forced to endure when struggling to break into the industry. It was incredibly tolling, but I was determined to see this project through, and it has ultimately been a rewarding experience." This was originally shot back in 2016 in Quinte West, Ontoario and nearby areas. The film stars Jessica Sipos, Michelle Mylett, Jon Cor, Shannon Kook, Daniel Maslany, Krista Bridges, & Andrea Roth. Not much to see here so far.

Here's the early teaser trailer (+ two posters) for Luke Villemaire's Goliath, direct from YouTube:

Facing the elements of grief and family secrets, Goliath explores the reality of the ways we navigate our closest relationships when they threaten our very existence. After years of estrangement, Robin Walker (Sipos) returns home for her father’s funeral and is forced to confront the bitter family she left behind, as well as her personal demons. The reunion is further complicated by the arrival of an old friend who brings a troublesome secret with the potential to destroy the fragile threads of a family in chaos. Goliath is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Luke Villemaire, making his feature directorial debut after producing a few other projects. It's produced by Nathan Dharamshi, Shannon Kook, Maddy Pilon, and Luke Villemaire. This first premiered at the 2019 Forest City Film Festival a few years ago. The film will finally be available on VOD starting on February 20th, 2023 this winter. For more info, visit the film's official site.