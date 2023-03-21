Broken Lizard's New Hunchback Spoof Comedy 'Quasi' Official Trailer

"In a tale of love, betrayal, and scandal – everyone plays a part, or two." Hulu has revealed the official trailer for Quasi, the latest Broken Lizard comedy created by all five members of the troupe. Produced by Searchlight Pictures, they're dropping this direct to streaming, skipping theaters - but it should be good to grab a bunch of friends for a fun night to watch anyway. Quasi is the story of a hapless hunchback who only yearns for love, who then finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the King of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other. The satirical take on Victor Hugo's classic novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame will debut on their usual stoner day, 4/20, next month. The film stars BL's: Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme (as Quasi), Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske, along with Adrianne Palicki and Michael Yurchak. This looks like the kind of wacky, absurd, over-the-top humor from Broken Lizard we haven't seen in a long time. Looks a bit better than their last few movies.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kevin Heffernan's Quasi, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

The story is about a hapless hunchback, Quasi (Steve Lemme), who yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the King of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other. Quasi is directed by American actor / writer / comedian Kevin Heffernan, director of The Slammin' Salmon comedy from 2009 before this, as well as the "Tacoma FD" series on TruTV. The script is written collectively by Broken Lizard (also of Puddle Cruiser, Super Troopers, Club Dread, Beerfest, The Slammin' Salmon, Super Troopers 2), a comedy troupe made up of Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske. The movie is produced by John Cheng, Richard Perello, Russell Simmons, and Jake Stein. Searchlight Pictures will debut Broken Lizard's Quasi streaming on Hulu directly starting on April 20th, 2023 (4/20!!) coming soon this spring. Who's down for this? Look funny?