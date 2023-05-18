Brooklyn Brownstone 70s Ghost Thriller 'Brooklyn 45' Official Trailer

"The ghosts of your past would like to have a word with you." Shudder has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror creation titled Brooklyn 45, the latest from indie genre filmmaker Ted Geoghegan. This premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival, also playing at The Overlook Festival, and will be streaming on Shudder (as well as on AMC+) starting in June this summer. It's one of these original indie creations that deserves our attention and if you have the time, check it out at home. It's set in the 1970s and takes place entirely at a Brooklyn brownstone. Five military veterans, best friends since childhood, gather together to support their troubled host, and the metaphoric ghosts of their past become all-too-literal. The film stars Anne Ramsay, Ron E. Rains, Jeremy Holm, Larry Fessenden, Ezra Buzzington, and Kristina Klebe. This starts out rather nice and turns into something crazy & intense in the second half. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ted Geoghegan's Brooklyn 45, direct from YouTube:

Friday, December 27, 1945. Five military veterans gather in the ornate parlour of a Brooklyn brownstone. Best friends since childhood, they’ve reunited to support their troubled host–but when his invitation for cocktails turns into an impromptu séance, the metaphoric ghosts of their past become all too literal… Trapped in their host's lounge, the Greatest Generation now finds themselves put to one final test, with their only route to freedom being more bloodshed. Brooklyn 45 is both written and directed by American indie filmmaker Ted Geoghegan, director of the films Mohawk and We Are Still Here previously, as well as a screenwriter on many other indie flicks. Produced by Seth Caplan, Emily Gotto, Michael Paszt, Pasha Patriki, and Sarah Sharp. This initially premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Shudder will debut Geoghegan's Brooklyn 45 streaming on Shudder + AMC+ starting June 9th, 2023 this summer.