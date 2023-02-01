Bruce Dern & Tony Schiena in Generic Action Film 'The Weapon' Trailer

"We are gonna have to take control." Lionsgate has unveiled an official trailer for an action thriller titled The Weapon, yet another of these extremely bland, derivative action films they're always dumping out on VOD right away. Actor Tony Schiena is making his directorial debut, and also stars as the lead character. Dallas is a one-man killing machine on a mysterious rampage… His attacks on biker gangs and meth labs anger the Vegas mob boss who's holding Dallas's girlfriend hostage. But who is Dallas working for? Even torture won't make him talk… and he won't stop until justice is served. The film's cast also includes Cuba Gooding Jr., Sean Patrick Flanery, Jack Kesy, Bruce Dern, and Annalynn McCord. This looks as boring and as uninteresting as any action film can, with the most generic and obvious plot ever. Just skip it.

Here's the official trailer (+ new poster) for Tony Schiena's The Weapon, direct from YouTube:

Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr., Sean Patrick Flanery, and Jack Kesy star this bone-crunching action thriller. Tony Schiena is Dallas, a one-man killing machine on a mysterious rampage. His attacks on biker gangs and meth labs anger the Vegas mob boss who’s holding Dallas’ girlfriend hostage. But who is Dallas working for? Even torture won’t make him talk, and he won’t stop until justice is served. The Weapon is directed by actor turned filmmaker Tony Schiena, making his directorial debut with this. The screenplay is written by Michael Caissie. Produced by Asif Akbar and Justin Giffen. Lionsgate will debut Schiena's The Weapon in select US theaters + on VOD starting on February 17th, 2023 coming soon. Who's interested?