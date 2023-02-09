Bruce Willis & Nomzamo Mbatha in Sci-Fi Action 'Assassin' Trailer

"It's time to come home." Saban Films has revealed an official trailer for an action movie called Assassin - winner of the most generic and uninteresting titles for any movie in the last few years. Just call it anything else than this!! Bruce Willis stars as the man who creates futuristic microchip tech that enables the mind of an agent to inhabit the body of another person to carry out covert missions. When a man dies during this experimental military program, a former black-ops soldier, who also happens to be his wife, takes his place using the tech to find out who killed him. Yet another of these Willis movies where it doesn't seem like he knows the movie he's in. The cast includes Andy Allo, Nomzamo Mbatha, with Dominic Purcell and Mustafa Shakir. This looks so bad, not only a ripoff story but the filmmaking quality is just awful. Skip it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jesse Atlas' movie Assassin, direct from Saban's YouTube:

Bruce Willis and Nomzamo Mbatha star in this action-packed sci-fi thrill ride movie from Saban Films and 120dB Films. A private military operation led by (Willis) invents futuristic microchip tech that enables the mind of an agent to inhabit the body of another person to carry out covert, deadly missions. But when an agent (Mustafa Shakir) is killed during a secret mission, his wife (Mbatha) must take his place in an attempt to bring the man responsible to Justice. Assassin is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker / editor Jesse Atlas, now making his feature directorial debut with this project after numerous short films and lots of editing work previously. The screenplay is written by Aaron Wolfe and Jesse Atlas. Saban Films will debut Assassin in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 31st, 2023 coming soon. Anyone want to watch?