Cailee Spaeny & Jacob Elordi in Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Teaser Trailer

"What about boys at school? Must be some handsome ones…" A24 has unveiled a first look teaser trailer for Sofia Coppola's new film titled Priscilla, which is being described as "Coppola's take on the relationship between Priscilla and Elvis Presley." It's set to arrive in theaters later this October, which means it'll likely premiere at the Venice and Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals in the fall before heading to cinemas. Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt & ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame. Cailee Spaeny stars as Priscilla, with Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley, and an ensemble cast including Raine Monroe Boland, Dagmara Domińczyk, Emily Mitchell, Jorja Cadence, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, and Luke Humphrey. This looks exquisite, as expected from Coppola, with plenty of nice shots to keep us all intrigued until it debuts.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, direct from A24's YouTube:

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla's eyes, Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame. Priscilla is both written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Sofia Coppola, director of the movies The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette, Somewhere, The Bling Ring, The Beguiled, and On the Rocks previously, plus many short films & music videos. Based on the book "Elvis and Me" written by Priscilla Presley. The film hasn't yet premiered at any festivals or elsewhere - stay tuned for updates. A24 will debut Coppola's Priscilla in select US theaters starting in October this year. Looks good?