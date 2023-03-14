California Road Trip Comedy 'The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu' Trailer

"If I live any longer, I'll be a fossil." Freestyle Digital Media has unveiled an official trailer for an indie film titled The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu, the latest from filmmaker Anna Chi. This is finally arriving on VOD after first premiering in 2021 at both the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival and Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival. The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu is the story of how shy teen Emma breaks her irascible grandmother Lily out of an L.A. nursing home for a wild road trip up the California coast, a journey that unleashes long-hidden family secrets. As she is getting older, Lily wants to repair the strained dynamic with her daughter Mary while helping Emma find her voice. Mary and Emma come to understand the painful choices their respective mothers made for them. It is "their love for each other that gives them the courage and the strength to forgive and to be forgiven." The indie film stars Lisa Lu, Michelle Krusiec, Adrian Pasdar, Archie Kao, Brandon Soo Hoo, Rochelle Ying, and Joely Fisher. As upbeat and as fun as this all seems, it doesn't look like it will be that great of a film, with some rough performances. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Anna Chi's The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu, from YouTube:

Aware that her time is running short, irascible Wu family matriarch Lily (Lisa Lu) is eager to repair the relationship with her adult daughter Mary (Michelle Krusiec) and help her shy 18-year-old granddaughter Emma (Rochelle Ying) find her voice. As her final wish, she persuades longtime friend Charlotte (Joely Fisher), Emma and Emma's best friend Karen (Tiffany Wu) to spring her from her L.A. nursing home and take a wild road trip up the California coast to a special place. Along the way, secrets are revealed and Mary & Emma each come to understand the painful choices their mothers made in this funny, touching multi-generational story about family, forgiveness and being true to oneself. The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu is directed by Chinese filmmaker Anna Chi, of the films Blindness, Dim Sum Funeral, Lost Summer, The Boxcar Children - Surprise Island previously. The screenplay and story are by Donald Martin and Anna Chi. This initially premiered at the 2021 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. Freestyle Digital Media will debut the film direct-to-VOD starting March 21st, 2023 (with a one-week run in LA). Anyone interested?