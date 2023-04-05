Cam Gigandet's Action Western 'Two Sinners and a Mule' Official Trailer

"We'll help ya - for half the bounty." "Just my luck…" Lionsgate has just debuted an official trailer for Two Sinners and a Mule, an action western they're dropping on VOD and in theaters later in April. I doubt anyone is going to go see this. Two ladies of pleasure, kicked out of town, run across a Bounty Hunter shot to hell. After he is nursed back to health, the ladies decide he needs their help to track down Gila Grimes - a ruthless, murdering bandit, for half of the bounty. It's made by a stunt coordinator making his first feature, which should tell you why this doesn't look that good at all. Two Sinners and a Mule stars Cam Gigandet, Chantelle Albers, Hannah James, and Buck Taylor. How do these movies keep getting made, I don't know. This looks so awful, and I can imagine the performances are even worse than they seem in this trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Raliegh Wilson's Two Sinners and a Mule, from YouTube:

Kicked out of a small Western town for sinful behavior, free-spirited Alice and Nora set out for Virginia City to pursue their dream of opening a restaurant. Out on the prairie, they come across an injured bounty hunter named Elden (Cam Gigandet). Hoping to share in the reward, they nurse Elden back to health and help him stalk his prey, Grimes. But as Nora and Alice both develop feelings for Elden, no one notices that Grimes is now on their tail, and the hunters become the hunted… Two Sinners and a Mule is directed by American stuntman / filmmaker Raliegh Wilson, a stunt coordinator making his feature directorial debut with this project. The screenplay is written by Beau Hilliard. Lionsgate will release Two Sinners and a Mule in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 21st, 2023 coming soon this spring. So is anyone interested?